A woman was caught on video calling the police and claiming there was an 'African-American man threatening her life' after he reportedly told her to put her dog on a leash

NYPD officers were called to Central Park after a man and a woman got into an argument over a dog apparently being off-leash in a protected area.

Melody Cooper, a science-fiction and horror screenwriter, posted a video of the incident to Twitter on Monday. As of Monday evening, the video has been viewed over five million times.

“I’m going to tell them that there is an African-American man threatening my life,” the woman in the video says before appearing to call the police.

An NYPD spokeswoman told Insider that police were called to the Central Park Ramble over a reported assault and no arrests were made.

Sergeant Mary Frances O’Donnell, a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information at the New York Police Department, told Insider that the incident occurred at around 8:10 a.m. on Monday.

According to O’Donnell, police were called to the Central Park Ramble over a reported assault. When police arrived, they determined that the two individuals had “engaged in a verbal dispute.” No arrests were made and no summons were issued.

Video of the incident was posted to Twitter on Monday by Melody Cooper, a science-fiction and horror screenwriter. As of Monday evening, the video has been viewed over five million times.

“Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off-leash in the famous Bramble [sic] in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash,” Cooper tweeted alongside the video.

The video appears to show a woman standing near her dog in a wooded area of the park. The dog does not appear to be on a leash.

The woman then grabs the dog by the collar and begins to walk toward the man who is filming the interaction.

“Can you please stop?” the woman asks the man. “Sir I’m asking you to stop.”

The man then asks the woman to maintain her distance.

“Please don’t come close to me,” he responds as she approaches.

“Sir, I’m asking you to stop recording me,” she says, growing agitated.

The man, unperturbed, continues recording as the woman threatens to call the police.

“I’m going to tell them that there is an African-American man threatening my life,” she says, before appearing to call the police.

“I’m in The Ramble, and there is a man, an African-American, he has a bicycle helmet, he is recording me, threatening me and my dog,” she tells the operator on the phone, before growing more frantic as the man recording stands silently from a distance. The man says “thank you” before turning off the recording.

According to Cooper, the man filming the encounter is her brother, an avid bird watcher. She did not immediately respond to Insider with more information about the incident.

The Ramble is an area of Central Park between 73rd and 78th streets known for its bird watching opportunities. According to CentralPark.com, the area is home to “approximately 230 species found in the woods.”

According to the Central Park Conservancy, dogs are allowed in most sections of the park when it is open to the public and there are designated off-leash hours between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. However, dogs are required to be on-leash at all times in certain areas, including The Ramble, and signs are posted in those areas alerting dog owners of the park’s policies.

Twitter lit up in response to the video, with many users criticising the woman for using the man’s race to falsely report an assault to police.

