Police Easily Catch A Runaway Biker When He Runs Out Of Gas

A man riding a dirt bike and being chased by the police in Australia was easily apprehended when his bike ran out of fuel and stalled in traffic, New Zealand news site stuff.co.nz reported.



On August 2, the man was riding through the streets of Carramar, outside Sydney, when police attempted to stop him. His brief flight ended when bike stalled in the middle of the road.

After attempting to kick start it, he walked it over to the sidewalk, where two officers caught up with him.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the man was charged with riding an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, resisting arrest, and negligent driving.

Video from the rider’s helmet camera has recently been released, but it is not clear by whom.

Watch the chase:

<a href="http://video.au.msn.com/?mkt=en-au&vid=6390a8cd-40aa-438b-a201-d30797ee9eeb&from=shareembed-syndication&src=v5:embed:syndication:&from=dest_en-au" title="Biker Runs Out of Gas During Police Chase">Video: Biker Runs Out of Gas During Police Chase</a>

