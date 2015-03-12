Incredible dash-cam video of a car chase shows suspects tossing bales of weed out the window

This dash-cam footage from an Arizona police car shows multiple bales of marijuana being tossed out of an SUV. The two suspects inside the car threw a total of 21 bales out the windows.

While 374 pounds of the marijuana were recovered, many of the tossed bales were picked up by passing vehicles according to an Arizona sheriff’s department.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

