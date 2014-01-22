Man Wanted For Assault Caught After 'Sharing' Photo Of Himself Posted By Police To Facebook

A man wanted by police in Freeland, Pennsylvania for aggravated assault and other charges was caught fairly quickly after he apparently shared the photo announcing he was wanted to his own Facebook profile, Times-Leader reports.

On Monday at 9:19 p.m., Freeland Police posted a photo of 35-year-old Anthony James Lescowitch to its Facebook page, asking the public for help in locating him. The next post, just a short time later: “CAPTURED!!!!!! SHARES OUR STATUS ON FACEBOOK ABOUT HIMSELF, CAPTURED 45 MINUTES LATER.”

Times-Leader has more:

Police said they noticed that Lescowitch shared their post about him on his Facebook page minutes after they posted it on theirs, and that he taunted police in his post as well. So, undercover officers used a Facebook profile of a fictitious attractive woman to engage in online conversation with Lescowitch through Facebook, pretending to be interested in meeting him. Lescowitch initially declined an offer to meet for a drink, but when an officer asked him where he was and said, “The least you can do is come out and have a cigarette with me,” Lescowitch agreed, police said.

He was right where he said he’d be, and was arrested by undercover officers, Times-Leader reports.

Lescowitch was one of four others charged after a man was assaulted July 14, 2013 during an argument, according to Citizens Voice.

