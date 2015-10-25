Police captain: 3 dead, multiple injured after vehicle crashes into Oklahoma State homecoming parade

Natasha Bertrand

At least three people were killed on Saturday when a car crashed into a homecoming parade for Oklahoma State University, according to a local police captain. 

Twenty-seven people have reportedly been airlifted to hospitals, and at least 10 are in critical condition. The driver is reportedly in custody.

 

The incident occured around 10:30 am, CT in Stillwater, Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma newspaper Tulsa World. The car, which was unaffiliated with the parade, was reportedly travelling at a “high rate of speed.”

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life, outside of the Oklahoma City bombing and 9/11. It’s a complete horror,” one witness, Geoff Haxton, told the Tulsa World. 

Oklahoma State University released a statement calling the incident “tragic.” 

NOW WATCH: This US president would become ‘irrational’ and ‘pass out’ after one or two drinks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us oklahoma