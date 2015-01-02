Police Bust A Record 214 For Drugs At New Years Day Music Festival in Sydney

Photo: Don Arnold/ Getty

Police arrested a record 214 people over drug offences at a New Year’s Day dance festival in Sydney’s The Domain, up 50% on the previous year.

The drugs seized included amphetamines, cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD and ice.

Police used drug detection dogs to identify 214 people allegedly with drugs at ‘Fuzzy Field Day 2015’

Three people were charged with drug supply offences including a 20-year-old woman with 75 ecstasy tablets; a 21-year-old womann with 50, and a 19-year-old man with 40. They will face Downing Centre Local Court on January 29.

A total of 88 people were ejected from the festival due to drunkeness or fence jumping, while 190 people received medical treatment by Ambulance paramedics. Three were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Chief Inspector Stuart Bell said the number of people caught with drugs this year alarmed police.

“The drug-dog operation this year resulted in the most arrests police have made during the history of the Festival, which is extremely concerning,” he said.

“Police will continue to run these operations and work with the festival organisers to ensure music-lovers can attend festivals and enjoy themselves in a safe, drug-free environment.”

In Melbourne last night, a similar sniffer dog operation at a concert by English electronic dance trio Above & Beyond at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl saw 40 people arrested and ecstasy, amphetamines, cocaine, cannabis, GHB, MDMA and LSD siezed at the event.

Victorian police detained 32 men and eight women, mostly aged between 22 and 25, with 36 people referred to a drug diversion program while two were cautioned and two people were charged by police.

At Above & Beyond’s Sydney concert at the Hordern Pavilion on New Year’s Eve, NSW police charged 31 people with drug offences, with a further seven people hospitalised – six suspected of having an adverse reaction to prohibited drugs.

Five women, aged 20, 22, 23 and two aged 24, were taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for suspected adverse reactions to GHB. A sixth person – a 22-year-old woman – also went to St Vincent’s with a suspected adverse reaction to ecstasy.

A 23-year-old Victorian woman was charged with supply, after officers allegedly located 15 capsules of ecstasy in her bra. A 29-year-old Punchbowl man was charged with drug supply after allegedly being found in possession of 24 ecstasy tablets, and prescription drugs. Both will appear in Downing Centre Local Court on January 22.

