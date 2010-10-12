Speeding Police SUV Interrupts Transformers 3 Filming, Smashes Into "Bumblebee"

A DC police SUV smashed into the yellow car known as Bumblebee during another Transformers 3 accident, according to My Fox DC.



This sounds like a marketing stunt, but it’s not. The police officer, who sped through the area on his way to another call, was taken to a hospital.

Bumblebee was totaled.



