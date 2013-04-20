Eerie Eyewitness Video Of The Massive Police Buildup For The Boston Manhunt

Matt Cadwallader, a videographer and multimedia producer at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government posted this eerie video last night of Boston police beginning their manhunt of Boston bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.



The video shows hundreds of law enforcement vehicles lining Arsenal Street in Watertown, Mass., following Thursday night’s shootout with the two bombing suspects. The first suspect, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was killed by Boston police during the shooting.

The manhunt is still underway for his 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Watch the video below:

(h/t NowThisNews)

