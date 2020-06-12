Photos show a moment from the protests against police brutality in every US state

AP Photo/David J. Phillip People march and ride horses to protest the death of George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have gathered to protest police brutality and systemic racism over the past two weeks.

The demonstrations have spread to all 50 states, making it the broadest protest movement in US history.

These photos show moments of the protests from every state.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For two weeks, Americans in all 50 US states have come together to protest police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in what has become the broadest protest movement in US history.

These photos show moments of the protests from every state.

In Alabama, a couple stands in front of a Confederate memorial that protesters took down and reclaimed on June 2.

AP Photo/Jay Reeves Sarah Collins Rudolph, who survived a racist church bombing that killed sister Addie Mae Collins and three other girls in 1963, stands with husband George Rudolph at the remains of a Confederate memorial that was removed in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

In Anchorage, Alaska, hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered to mourn George Floyd on May 30 and May 31.

My rural island town in Alaska, held a vigil for George Floyd,last night.

Our Tlingit Native Alaskan leaders sang in Tlingit (pronounced Kling-kit). TO MY BLACK BROTHERS AND SISTERS: WE HEAR YOU. WE SEE YOU.

YOU MATTER. WE WILL BE THE VOICE OF THOSE WHO WERE SILENCED! pic.twitter.com/G5FkgDPV4K — LindsayInAK (@LindsayInAlaska) June 3, 2020

Source: Anchorage Daily News

In Laveen, Arizona, protesters are seen gathering for a rally in a park before marching down the street to demand justice for police brutality.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Protesters march during a rally at Cesar Chavez Park on June 3, 2020 in Laveen, Arizona.

In Arkansas, a protester wrote “I am Beautiful” on his chest.

B.A. Van Sise/NurPhoto via Getty Images A protester stands on the side of Hot Springs, Arkansas’ main street during an anti-police brutality protest, Monday, 1 June 2020.

In Los Angeles, an estimated 20,000 people gathered to protest and march on June 7 near Hollywood.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Demonstrators March Sunday June, 7, 2020 in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, during a protest over the death of George Floyd who died May 25 after he was restrained by Minneapolis police.

Source: LA Times

In Denver, Colorado, protesters are seen holding signs and flowers in the air while taking a knee.

REUTERS/Alyson McClaran Protesters take a knee and observe minutes of silence at the State Capitol, amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Denver, Colorado, U.S. June 1, 2020.

In Connecticut, a protester is seen leaning on the hood of a car while demonstrators march around him.

Day-by-day: George Floyd protests in Connecticut https://t.co/xVx7d1aol7 — Greenwich Time (@GreenwichTime) June 9, 2020

In Wilmington, Delaware, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met with protesters and took a knee to signify his support for the movement.

Source: Insider

In Miami, Florida, protesters are seen carrying a Black Lives Matter sign as they march through the streets.

Mo Grossi/MediaPunch /IPX Black Lives Matter protest in Miami, Florida on June 7, 2020.

In Atlanta, Georgia, a protester holds his hands up as police spray him with tear gas.

Associated Press On May 31, 2020, a protester tries to talk the police back amid tear gas in downtown Atlanta, as protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd.

This montage of photos posted on Twitter shows protesters gathering to hold up signs and march in Hawaii.

In Boise, Idaho, people gathered to protest outside of the state Capitol building.

In Chicago, Illinois, thousands of people gathered in Seward Park on the 12th straight day of protests.

Natasha Moustache/Getty Images People descend on Seward Park during a demonstration on June 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

In Indiana, protesters are seen holding a sign that says “Say his name” and honouring Dreasjon Reed, a black man from Indianapolis who was killed by police in early May.

Keith Griner/Getty Images People unite for peaceful protests on June 6, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Source: NBC News

In Iowa, hundreds of demonstrators gathered to protest in a park.

About 400 people attended a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday evening in Fairfield’s Central Park. https://t.co/pII8AWVQbd — Southeast Iowa Union (@SEIowaUnion) June 9, 2020

Thousands of protesters gathered across cities in Kansas to hold rallies throughout the past two weeks. Here, a crowd of protesters is seen holding up signs during a demonstration in Topeka.

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thousands of people across Kansas protested racism and police violence over the weekend during rallies in places like Lawrence, Topeka, Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas. Similar, peaceful protests were also held in Salina, Hutchinson and Manhattan. https://t.co/jO4WIF4dQy — Kansas Public Radio (@KPRInfo) June 2, 2020

In Louisville, Kentucky, protesters gathered around Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, during a vigil to honour her on June 6. Police killed Taylor in her home on March 13.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images People gather around Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, during a vigil for Taylor on June 6, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Source: Insider

In New Orleans, Louisiana, thousands of protesters gathered during a rally in Jackson Square on Friday.

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert People attend a rally outside Jackson Square in New Orleans, Friday, June 5, 2020, protesting the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Source: NOLA

In Portland, Maine, protesters are seen peacefully marching to demand an end to police brutality on June 3.

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty Demonstrators gather at a rally to peacefully protest and demand an end to institutional racism and police brutality, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Portland, Maine.

In Bethesda, Maryland, a school bus with the words “Black Lives Matter” and names of victims of police brutality drove past demonstrators.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images A school bus drives past demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd hold up placards at the Bethesda Library in Bethesda on June 2, 2020 in Maryland.

This aerial view of Boston, Massachusetts, shows thousands of protesters marching throughout the city.

Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images Protesters march from Peter’s Park on Washington Street to Nubian Square Plaza at a Boston MAAPB, MA Action Against Police Brutality, protest against police in Boston on May 29, 2020.

Source: Insider

In Michigan, brothers Romeo and Julian Okwara, both members of the Detroit Lions football team, are seen marching with protesters on June 5.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya Detroit Lions Romeo Okwara and his brother Julian march with protesters on the MacArthur Bridge across the Detroit River during a rally in Detroit, Friday, June 5, 2020 over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis.

Source: Detroit Free Press

In Minneapolis, Terrence Floyd visits the spot where his brother George died. It’s been turned into a memorial filled with flowers, signs, and messages.

Reuters On June 1, 2020, Terrence Floyd visits site of brother’s death in Minneapolis.

In Jackson, Mississippi, a 3-year-old is seen holding up a sign that says “My Life Matters,” during a march through the city.

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis A 3-year-old sits on their mother’s shoulders during a rally and march in downtown Jackson, Miss., in response to the recent death of George Floyd, and to highlight police brutality nationwide including Mississippi, Saturday, June 6, 2020.

In St. Charles, Missouri, protesters are seen taking a knee while police line up across from them in the road.

REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant Protestors take a knee during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in St. Charles, Missouri, U.S. June 6, 2020.

Thousands of people turned up for a protest in Bozeman, Montana, on June 5.

We had a very peaceful #protest in Bozeman, Montana today, with over 3,000 people attending! It was amazing and emotional- but it's just the beginning! Stand strong! #BlackLivesMatter #BLM pic.twitter.com/RZf2LIEmLt — The Mint Magician * BLACK LIVES MATTER (@MagicianMint) June 6, 2020

In Omaha, Nebraska, state Sen. Ernie Chambers stood outside the Capitol listening to people recount their experience with police.

Sen. Ernie Chambers outside the Judiciary Committee listening session in Omaha, to hear people’s experiences/concerns/ideas for change in Nebraska’s justice system. @fredmknapp asked him how today’s demonstrations differ from other protests he’s seen, dating from1960s #NELeg pic.twitter.com/lrdOy90AJK — NET News (@NETNewsNebraska) June 8, 2020

In Las Vegas, Nevada, protesters gathered for a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to those who have been victims of police violence.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Protesters gather at a rally and candlelight vigil at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park on June 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrations are being held across the country after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In New Hampshire, a sign reads “Outraged” as protesters gather to call for an end to police brutality.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa People gather to protest in Hampton Beach, N.H., Monday, June 1, 2020, following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.

In West Orange, New Jersey, demonstrators gathered in a massive crowd outside the municipal building on June 6.

Elsa/Getty Images Community members gathered during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Municipal Building on June 06, 2020 in West Orange, New Jersey. The West Orange Youth Caucus organised this peaceful event on the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, demonstrators sat for a moment of silence and collectively held up their fists.

AP Photo/ Russell Contreras In this May 31, 2020, photo, demonstrators hold a moment of silence at the Civic Plaza in Albuquerque, N.M. after marching along the city’s historic Route 66, protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

In New York City, a huge crowd of protesters was captured marching down Third Avenue on June 2.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Overhead view of an anti-police brutality Black Lives Matter protest rally on Third Avenue on June 2, 2020, in New York.

Source: Insider

In Charlotte, North Carolina, thousands of protesters gathered. Many want to defund the police and put an end to systemic racism.

LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images Protestors march holding placards during a protest for the end of police brutality during a rally organised by the Charlotte NAACP in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina on June 2, 2020.

Source: WBTV

In Fargo, North Dakota, hundreds of demonstrators joined together just days after Floyd was killed in police custody.

AP Photo/Dave Kolpack Hundreds of people march on the streets of Fargo, N.D., Saturday, May 30, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

In Cleveland, Ohio, protesters are seen taking a collective knee to honour victims of police brutality.

AP Photo/Tony Dejak Protesters take a knee during a rally for black lives, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Cleveland.

In Norman, Oklahoma, protesters march down the street toward the local police headquarters to demand justice for victims of police brutality.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Demonstrators march to police headquarters Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Norman, Okla., to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

In Portland, Oregon, protesters are seen lying on the ground with their hands behind their back to signify how Floyd spent his final moments before he was killed.

John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People stage a protest to honour the death of George Floyd a black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in USA on May 31, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, protesters overlooked the city during a Black Lives Matter rally on June 7.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally on Mount Washington overlooking downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 7, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

In Providence, Rhode Island, a man is captured standing outside of his car with his fist raised in solidarity with protesters.

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images A man puts his fist up as thousands march through downtown Providence to the state capital during a Black Lives Matter protest in Providence, RI on June 5, 2020.

In Columbia, South Carolina, people marched through the city on the seventh straight day of protests.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images Demonstrators march on Main St. on June 5, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. Friday marked the seventh day of protests in the state capital, set off by the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.

In the small town of Aberdeen, South Dakota, one Twitter user was astonished to see how many people gathered to protest police brutality and racism.

This an anti-racism protest from my hometown of Aberdeen, South Dakota. We weren’t big enough to have an IHOP until about 8 years ago. Guys, I would have NEVER imagined I would see someone of any age in this town holding a sign that says, “Defund the Police” But here they are. pic.twitter.com/IhoXZOZMyN — Fifi Dosch (@fifidosch) June 7, 2020

In Nashville, Tennessee, an estimated 10,000 protesters came together after six teenage girls organised a massive Black Lives Matter demonstration.

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey Demonstrators take part in a protest march Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis.

Source: Teen Vogue

In Houston, Texas, some protesters were captured riding their horses in a march.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip People march and ride horses to protest the death of George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Protesters in Salt Lake City, Utah, gathered outside the state capitol building for a peaceful demonstration.

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer Protesters demonstrate at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City. More than a thousand people filled the street across from the Utah State Capitol for another night of peaceful protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

In Vermont, thousands are seen protesting while holding a massive banner that reads “Honour Black Lives.”

Thousands Protest Police Violence, Racism At Rallies Across Vermont https://t.co/YlCsOzVM9X pic.twitter.com/dHgVn5EOHL — Vermont Public Radio (@vprnet) June 8, 2020

This image from Richmond, Virginia, shows George Floyd’s face with the letters “BLM” being projected onto a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Protesters have been tearing down and reclaiming Confederate monuments throughout the city.

AP Photo/Steve Helber An image of George Floyd is projected on the base of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va.

Source: Insider

In Seattle, Washington, demonstrators are seen raising their fists together outside of a police precinct.

David Ryder/Getty Images Demonstrators hold a rally and teach-in outside of the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct, which has been boarded up and protected by fencing, on June 8, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle Police and Washington National Guard personnel vacated the area after the previous night saw violent clashes in the vicinity during ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. (

In Charleston, West Virginia, hundreds of protesters marched downtown for a peaceful protest outside City Hall and the police department.

Peaceful protests crowded the streets of downtown Charleston, WV over the death of #GeorgeFloyd and social injustice. “Solidarity is everything. If enough people try to raise their voice, eventually somebody is going to be heard.” Read @WVMetroNews: https://t.co/aYNQI5LE43 pic.twitter.com/HUbRJvejhR — Jake Flatley (@JakeFlatley) May 31, 2020

Source: WV Metro News

Protesters in Wisconsin carried a massive Black Lives Matter banner as they marched in front of the Capitol building during the week that Floyd was killed.

Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire Protesters march down Main Street in front of the Wisconsin Capitol during a peaceful protest on May 30, 2020 in Madison, WI.

In this video from Wyoming, hundreds of demonstrators are seen chanting “No justice, no peace!” at a rally in Jackson Hole.

Hundreds filled the #JacksonHole #Wyoming town square this eve for a #BlackLivesMatter rally. I have covered countless protests here over the last decade and have never seen this many people demonstrate before. pic.twitter.com/0ZN7WybnZb — Robyn Vincent روبن فنسنت (@TheNomadicHeart) June 9, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.