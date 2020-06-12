Photos show a moment from the protests against police brutality in every US state

Natalie Colarossi
AP Photo/David J. PhillipPeople march and ride horses to protest the death of George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
  • Hundreds of thousands of Americans have gathered to protest police brutality and systemic racism over the past two weeks.
  • The demonstrations have spread to all 50 states, making it the broadest protest movement in US history.
  • These photos show moments of the protests from every state.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For two weeks, Americans in all 50 US states have come together to protest police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in what has become the broadest protest movement in US history.

These photos show moments of the protests from every state.

In Alabama, a couple stands in front of a Confederate memorial that protesters took down and reclaimed on June 2.

AP Photo/Jay ReevesSarah Collins Rudolph, who survived a racist church bombing that killed sister Addie Mae Collins and three other girls in 1963, stands with husband George Rudolph at the remains of a Confederate memorial that was removed in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

In Anchorage, Alaska, hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered to mourn George Floyd on May 30 and May 31.

Source: Anchorage Daily News

In Laveen, Arizona, protesters are seen gathering for a rally in a park before marching down the street to demand justice for police brutality.

AP Photo/Ross D. FranklinProtesters march during a rally at Cesar Chavez Park on June 3, 2020 in Laveen, Arizona.

In Arkansas, a protester wrote “I am Beautiful” on his chest.

B.A. Van Sise/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA protester stands on the side of Hot Springs, Arkansas’ main street during an anti-police brutality protest, Monday, 1 June 2020.

In Los Angeles, an estimated 20,000 people gathered to protest and march on June 7 near Hollywood.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose SanchezDemonstrators March Sunday June, 7, 2020 in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, during a protest over the death of George Floyd who died May 25 after he was restrained by Minneapolis police.

Source: LA Times

In Denver, Colorado, protesters are seen holding signs and flowers in the air while taking a knee.

REUTERS/Alyson McClaranProtesters take a knee and observe minutes of silence at the State Capitol, amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Denver, Colorado, U.S. June 1, 2020.

In Connecticut, a protester is seen leaning on the hood of a car while demonstrators march around him.

In Wilmington, Delaware, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met with protesters and took a knee to signify his support for the movement.

Source: Insider

In Miami, Florida, protesters are seen carrying a Black Lives Matter sign as they march through the streets.

Mo Grossi/MediaPunch /IPXBlack Lives Matter protest in Miami, Florida on June 7, 2020.

In Atlanta, Georgia, a protester holds his hands up as police spray him with tear gas.

Associated PressOn May 31, 2020, a protester tries to talk the police back amid tear gas in downtown Atlanta, as protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd.

This montage of photos posted on Twitter shows protesters gathering to hold up signs and march in Hawaii.

In Boise, Idaho, people gathered to protest outside of the state Capitol building.

In Chicago, Illinois, thousands of people gathered in Seward Park on the 12th straight day of protests.

Natasha Moustache/Getty ImagesPeople descend on Seward Park during a demonstration on June 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

In Indiana, protesters are seen holding a sign that says “Say his name” and honouring Dreasjon Reed, a black man from Indianapolis who was killed by police in early May.

Keith Griner/Getty ImagesPeople unite for peaceful protests on June 6, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Source: NBC News

In Iowa, hundreds of demonstrators gathered to protest in a park.

Thousands of protesters gathered across cities in Kansas to hold rallies throughout the past two weeks. Here, a crowd of protesters is seen holding up signs during a demonstration in Topeka.

source
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In Louisville, Kentucky, protesters gathered around Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, during a vigil to honour her on June 6. Police killed Taylor in her home on March 13.

Brett Carlsen/Getty ImagesPeople gather around Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, during a vigil for Taylor on June 6, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Source: Insider

In New Orleans, Louisiana, thousands of protesters gathered during a rally in Jackson Square on Friday.

AP Photo/Gerald HerbertPeople attend a rally outside Jackson Square in New Orleans, Friday, June 5, 2020, protesting the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Source: NOLA

In Portland, Maine, protesters are seen peacefully marching to demand an end to police brutality on June 3.

AP Photo/Robert F. BukatyDemonstrators gather at a rally to peacefully protest and demand an end to institutional racism and police brutality, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Portland, Maine.

In Bethesda, Maryland, a school bus with the words “Black Lives Matter” and names of victims of police brutality drove past demonstrators.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty ImagesA school bus drives past demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd hold up placards at the Bethesda Library in Bethesda on June 2, 2020 in Maryland.

This aerial view of Boston, Massachusetts, shows thousands of protesters marching throughout the city.

Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty ImagesProtesters march from Peter’s Park on Washington Street to Nubian Square Plaza at a Boston MAAPB, MA Action Against Police Brutality, protest against police in Boston on May 29, 2020.

Source: Insider

In Michigan, brothers Romeo and Julian Okwara, both members of the Detroit Lions football team, are seen marching with protesters on June 5.

AP Photo/Paul SancyaDetroit Lions Romeo Okwara and his brother Julian march with protesters on the MacArthur Bridge across the Detroit River during a rally in Detroit, Friday, June 5, 2020 over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis.

Source: Detroit Free Press

In Minneapolis, Terrence Floyd visits the spot where his brother George died. It’s been turned into a memorial filled with flowers, signs, and messages.

ReutersOn June 1, 2020, Terrence Floyd visits site of brother’s death in Minneapolis.

In Jackson, Mississippi, a 3-year-old is seen holding up a sign that says “My Life Matters,” during a march through the city.

AP Photo/Rogelio V. SolisA 3-year-old sits on their mother’s shoulders during a rally and march in downtown Jackson, Miss., in response to the recent death of George Floyd, and to highlight police brutality nationwide including Mississippi, Saturday, June 6, 2020.

In St. Charles, Missouri, protesters are seen taking a knee while police line up across from them in the road.

REUTERS/Lawrence BryantProtestors take a knee during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in St. Charles, Missouri, U.S. June 6, 2020.

Thousands of people turned up for a protest in Bozeman, Montana, on June 5.

In Omaha, Nebraska, state Sen. Ernie Chambers stood outside the Capitol listening to people recount their experience with police.

In Las Vegas, Nevada, protesters gathered for a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to those who have been victims of police violence.

Denise Truscello/Getty ImagesProtesters gather at a rally and candlelight vigil at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park on June 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrations are being held across the country after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In New Hampshire, a sign reads “Outraged” as protesters gather to call for an end to police brutality.

AP Photo/Charles KrupaPeople gather to protest in Hampton Beach, N.H., Monday, June 1, 2020, following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.

In West Orange, New Jersey, demonstrators gathered in a massive crowd outside the municipal building on June 6.

Elsa/Getty ImagesCommunity members gathered during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Municipal Building on June 06, 2020 in West Orange, New Jersey. The West Orange Youth Caucus organised this peaceful event on the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, demonstrators sat for a moment of silence and collectively held up their fists.

AP Photo/ Russell ContrerasIn this May 31, 2020, photo, demonstrators hold a moment of silence at the Civic Plaza in Albuquerque, N.M. after marching along the city’s historic Route 66, protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

In New York City, a huge crowd of protesters was captured marching down Third Avenue on June 2.

Evan Agostini/Invision/APOverhead view of an anti-police brutality Black Lives Matter protest rally on Third Avenue on June 2, 2020, in New York.

Source: Insider

In Charlotte, North Carolina, thousands of protesters gathered. Many want to defund the police and put an end to systemic racism.

LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty ImagesProtestors march holding placards during a protest for the end of police brutality during a rally organised by the Charlotte NAACP in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina on June 2, 2020.

Source: WBTV

In Fargo, North Dakota, hundreds of demonstrators joined together just days after Floyd was killed in police custody.

AP Photo/Dave KolpackHundreds of people march on the streets of Fargo, N.D., Saturday, May 30, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

In Cleveland, Ohio, protesters are seen taking a collective knee to honour victims of police brutality.

AP Photo/Tony DejakProtesters take a knee during a rally for black lives, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Cleveland.

In Norman, Oklahoma, protesters march down the street toward the local police headquarters to demand justice for victims of police brutality.

AP Photo/Sue OgrockiDemonstrators march to police headquarters Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Norman, Okla., to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

In Portland, Oregon, protesters are seen lying on the ground with their hands behind their back to signify how Floyd spent his final moments before he was killed.

John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesPeople stage a protest to honour the death of George Floyd a black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in USA on May 31, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, protesters overlooked the city during a Black Lives Matter rally on June 7.

AP Photo/Gene J. PuskarProtesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally on Mount Washington overlooking downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 7, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

In Providence, Rhode Island, a man is captured standing outside of his car with his fist raised in solidarity with protesters.

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty ImagesA man puts his fist up as thousands march through downtown Providence to the state capital during a Black Lives Matter protest in Providence, RI on June 5, 2020.

In Columbia, South Carolina, people marched through the city on the seventh straight day of protests.

Sean Rayford/Getty ImagesDemonstrators march on Main St. on June 5, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. Friday marked the seventh day of protests in the state capital, set off by the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.

In the small town of Aberdeen, South Dakota, one Twitter user was astonished to see how many people gathered to protest police brutality and racism.

In Nashville, Tennessee, an estimated 10,000 protesters came together after six teenage girls organised a massive Black Lives Matter demonstration.

AP Photo/Mark HumphreyDemonstrators take part in a protest march Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis.

Source: Teen Vogue

In Houston, Texas, some protesters were captured riding their horses in a march.

AP Photo/David J. PhillipPeople march and ride horses to protest the death of George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Protesters in Salt Lake City, Utah, gathered outside the state capitol building for a peaceful demonstration.

AP Photo/Rick BowmerProtesters demonstrate at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City. More than a thousand people filled the street across from the Utah State Capitol for another night of peaceful protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

In Vermont, thousands are seen protesting while holding a massive banner that reads “Honour Black Lives.”

This image from Richmond, Virginia, shows George Floyd’s face with the letters “BLM” being projected onto a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Protesters have been tearing down and reclaiming Confederate monuments throughout the city.

AP Photo/Steve HelberAn image of George Floyd is projected on the base of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va.

Source: Insider

In Seattle, Washington, demonstrators are seen raising their fists together outside of a police precinct.

David Ryder/Getty ImagesDemonstrators hold a rally and teach-in outside of the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct, which has been boarded up and protected by fencing, on June 8, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle Police and Washington National Guard personnel vacated the area after the previous night saw violent clashes in the vicinity during ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. (

In Charleston, West Virginia, hundreds of protesters marched downtown for a peaceful protest outside City Hall and the police department.

Source: WV Metro News

Protesters in Wisconsin carried a massive Black Lives Matter banner as they marched in front of the Capitol building during the week that Floyd was killed.

Lawrence Iles/Icon SportswireProtesters march down Main Street in front of the Wisconsin Capitol during a peaceful protest on May 30, 2020 in Madison, WI.

In this video from Wyoming, hundreds of demonstrators are seen chanting “No justice, no peace!” at a rally in Jackson Hole.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.