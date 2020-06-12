Photos show a moment from the protests against police brutality in every US state

- Hundreds of thousands of Americans have gathered to protest police brutality and systemic racism over the past two weeks.
- The demonstrations have spread to all 50 states, making it the broadest protest movement in US history.
- These photos show moments of the protests from every state.
For two weeks, Americans in all 50 US states have come together to protest police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in what has become the broadest protest movement in US history.
In Alabama, a couple stands in front of a Confederate memorial that protesters took down and reclaimed on June 2.
In Anchorage, Alaska, hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered to mourn George Floyd on May 30 and May 31.
My rural island town in Alaska, held a vigil for George Floyd,last night.
Our Tlingit Native Alaskan leaders sang in Tlingit (pronounced Kling-kit).
TO MY BLACK BROTHERS AND SISTERS: WE HEAR YOU. WE SEE YOU.
YOU MATTER.
WE WILL BE THE VOICE OF THOSE WHO WERE SILENCED! pic.twitter.com/G5FkgDPV4K
— LindsayInAK (@LindsayInAlaska) June 3, 2020
Source: Anchorage Daily News
In Laveen, Arizona, protesters are seen gathering for a rally in a park before marching down the street to demand justice for police brutality.
In Arkansas, a protester wrote “I am Beautiful” on his chest.
In Los Angeles, an estimated 20,000 people gathered to protest and march on June 7 near Hollywood.
Source: LA Times
In Denver, Colorado, protesters are seen holding signs and flowers in the air while taking a knee.
In Connecticut, a protester is seen leaning on the hood of a car while demonstrators march around him.
Day-by-day: George Floyd protests in Connecticut https://t.co/xVx7d1aol7
— Greenwich Time (@GreenwichTime) June 9, 2020
In Wilmington, Delaware, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met with protesters and took a knee to signify his support for the movement.
Source: Insider
In Miami, Florida, protesters are seen carrying a Black Lives Matter sign as they march through the streets.
In Atlanta, Georgia, a protester holds his hands up as police spray him with tear gas.
This montage of photos posted on Twitter shows protesters gathering to hold up signs and march in Hawaii.
some of my favorite signs at today’s protest✊????✊????✊???? #BlackLivesMatter #HawaiiProtest pic.twitter.com/cfL9avor3K
— FUCK THE KKK (@theallenvo) June 7, 2020
In Boise, Idaho, people gathered to protest outside of the state Capitol building.
In Chicago, Illinois, thousands of people gathered in Seward Park on the 12th straight day of protests.
In Indiana, protesters are seen holding a sign that says “Say his name” and honouring Dreasjon Reed, a black man from Indianapolis who was killed by police in early May.
Source: NBC News
In Iowa, hundreds of demonstrators gathered to protest in a park.
About 400 people attended a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday evening in Fairfield’s Central Park. https://t.co/pII8AWVQbd
— Southeast Iowa Union (@SEIowaUnion) June 9, 2020
Thousands of protesters gathered across cities in Kansas to hold rallies throughout the past two weeks. Here, a crowd of protesters is seen holding up signs during a demonstration in Topeka.
- source
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Thousands of people across Kansas protested racism and police violence over the weekend during rallies in places like Lawrence, Topeka, Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas. Similar, peaceful protests were also held in Salina, Hutchinson and Manhattan. https://t.co/jO4WIF4dQy
— Kansas Public Radio (@KPRInfo) June 2, 2020
In Louisville, Kentucky, protesters gathered around Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, during a vigil to honour her on June 6. Police killed Taylor in her home on March 13.
Source: Insider
In New Orleans, Louisiana, thousands of protesters gathered during a rally in Jackson Square on Friday.
Source: NOLA
In Portland, Maine, protesters are seen peacefully marching to demand an end to police brutality on June 3.
In Bethesda, Maryland, a school bus with the words “Black Lives Matter” and names of victims of police brutality drove past demonstrators.
This aerial view of Boston, Massachusetts, shows thousands of protesters marching throughout the city.
Source: Insider
In Michigan, brothers Romeo and Julian Okwara, both members of the Detroit Lions football team, are seen marching with protesters on June 5.
Source: Detroit Free Press
In Minneapolis, Terrence Floyd visits the spot where his brother George died. It’s been turned into a memorial filled with flowers, signs, and messages.
In Jackson, Mississippi, a 3-year-old is seen holding up a sign that says “My Life Matters,” during a march through the city.
In St. Charles, Missouri, protesters are seen taking a knee while police line up across from them in the road.
Thousands of people turned up for a protest in Bozeman, Montana, on June 5.
We had a very peaceful #protest in Bozeman, Montana today, with over 3,000 people attending! It was amazing and emotional- but it's just the beginning! Stand strong! #BlackLivesMatter #BLM pic.twitter.com/RZf2LIEmLt
— The Mint Magician * BLACK LIVES MATTER (@MagicianMint) June 6, 2020
In Omaha, Nebraska, state Sen. Ernie Chambers stood outside the Capitol listening to people recount their experience with police.
Sen. Ernie Chambers outside the Judiciary Committee listening session in Omaha, to hear people’s experiences/concerns/ideas for change in Nebraska’s justice system. @fredmknapp asked him how today’s demonstrations differ from other protests he’s seen, dating from1960s #NELeg pic.twitter.com/lrdOy90AJK
— NET News (@NETNewsNebraska) June 8, 2020
In Las Vegas, Nevada, protesters gathered for a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to those who have been victims of police violence.
In New Hampshire, a sign reads “Outraged” as protesters gather to call for an end to police brutality.
In West Orange, New Jersey, demonstrators gathered in a massive crowd outside the municipal building on June 6.
In Albuquerque, New Mexico, demonstrators sat for a moment of silence and collectively held up their fists.
In New York City, a huge crowd of protesters was captured marching down Third Avenue on June 2.
Source: Insider
In Charlotte, North Carolina, thousands of protesters gathered. Many want to defund the police and put an end to systemic racism.
Source: WBTV
In Fargo, North Dakota, hundreds of demonstrators joined together just days after Floyd was killed in police custody.
In Cleveland, Ohio, protesters are seen taking a collective knee to honour victims of police brutality.
In Norman, Oklahoma, protesters march down the street toward the local police headquarters to demand justice for victims of police brutality.
In Portland, Oregon, protesters are seen lying on the ground with their hands behind their back to signify how Floyd spent his final moments before he was killed.
In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, protesters overlooked the city during a Black Lives Matter rally on June 7.
In Providence, Rhode Island, a man is captured standing outside of his car with his fist raised in solidarity with protesters.
In Columbia, South Carolina, people marched through the city on the seventh straight day of protests.
In the small town of Aberdeen, South Dakota, one Twitter user was astonished to see how many people gathered to protest police brutality and racism.
This an anti-racism protest from my hometown of Aberdeen, South Dakota. We weren’t big enough to have an IHOP until about 8 years ago. Guys, I would have NEVER imagined I would see someone of any age in this town holding a sign that says, “Defund the Police” But here they are. pic.twitter.com/IhoXZOZMyN
— Fifi Dosch (@fifidosch) June 7, 2020
In Nashville, Tennessee, an estimated 10,000 protesters came together after six teenage girls organised a massive Black Lives Matter demonstration.
Source: Teen Vogue
In Houston, Texas, some protesters were captured riding their horses in a march.
Protesters in Salt Lake City, Utah, gathered outside the state capitol building for a peaceful demonstration.
In Vermont, thousands are seen protesting while holding a massive banner that reads “Honour Black Lives.”
Thousands Protest Police Violence, Racism At Rallies Across Vermont https://t.co/YlCsOzVM9X pic.twitter.com/dHgVn5EOHL
— Vermont Public Radio (@vprnet) June 8, 2020
This image from Richmond, Virginia, shows George Floyd’s face with the letters “BLM” being projected onto a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Protesters have been tearing down and reclaiming Confederate monuments throughout the city.
Source: Insider
In Seattle, Washington, demonstrators are seen raising their fists together outside of a police precinct.
In Charleston, West Virginia, hundreds of protesters marched downtown for a peaceful protest outside City Hall and the police department.
Peaceful protests crowded the streets of downtown Charleston, WV over the death of #GeorgeFloyd and social injustice.
“Solidarity is everything. If enough people try to raise their voice, eventually somebody is going to be heard.”
Read @WVMetroNews: https://t.co/aYNQI5LE43 pic.twitter.com/HUbRJvejhR
— Jake Flatley (@JakeFlatley) May 31, 2020
Source: WV Metro News
Protesters in Wisconsin carried a massive Black Lives Matter banner as they marched in front of the Capitol building during the week that Floyd was killed.
In this video from Wyoming, hundreds of demonstrators are seen chanting “No justice, no peace!” at a rally in Jackson Hole.
Hundreds filled the #JacksonHole #Wyoming town square this eve for a #BlackLivesMatter rally. I have covered countless protests here over the last decade and have never seen this many people demonstrate before. pic.twitter.com/0ZN7WybnZb
— Robyn Vincent روبن فنسنت (@TheNomadicHeart) June 9, 2020
