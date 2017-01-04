Police believe they know the identity of the Istanbul nightclub attack gunman

Forensic officers (unseen) work inside the Reina night club, one of the Istanbul’s most exclusive party spots, early on January 1, 2017 a gunmen went on a shooting rampage during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Photo: Ozan Kose/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Local media in Turkey have aired a 44-second video of a man police believe to be the gunman of the Istanbul nightclub attack, which killed 39 people.

The undated footage shows the man filming himself and the street behind him as he wanders near Istanbul’s Taksim Square.

The gunman, who killed a policeman and a civilian in the early hours of 2017 outside a nightclub before opening fire on the estimated 600 people inside, hasn’t been publicly named and is still at large.

At least 14 people have been detained in connection with the attack, including the wife of the suspect who says she didn’t know her husband was an IS member.

One security source told Reuters the gunman appears to have been well versed in guerrilla warfare and may have trained in Syria.

On Monday, IS claimed responsibility, saying the attack was carried by a “heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast”.

