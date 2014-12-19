BREAKING: Police Say They Believe Witness Who Says A Conservative MP Killed A Boy At Child Sex Party

Exaro / screengrab ‘Nick’, who alleges he was abused by a Conservative MP who killed a boy, in a still from an Exaro video.

London police say they believe a claim made by a man named only as “Nick,” who alleges he saw a Conservative MP kill a boy at a child sex party in the 1980s, The Guardian reports.

Nick, whose real identity is being withheld by police and the media, previously told the Exaro news site that when he was a boy he was taken to child sex parties in the 1980s. He watched a boy being strangled to death in front of him by the unnamed MP. On another occasion, he says he saw another boy killed while a Conservative cabinet member looked on. A third boy is also alleged to have been killed by the Westminster paedophile ring that included senior political figures in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

A handful of political figures who have died have subsequently been revealed as child abusers whose position in power appears to have helped them get away with their crimes. They include the late Liberal MP Cyril Smith. Nick also identified one of his alleged abusers at the London parties: The former deputy director of MI6 Sir Peter Hayman, who died in 1992. Hayman had previously been named in parliament by Geoffrey Dickens, the late MP who tried to investigate child abuse in Westminster.

Nick alleges that the Westminster ring organised a series of parties at which young boys were horribly abused, and three eventually were killed. Police are now focusing their investigation on the Dolphin Square estate, The Guardian reports. Dolphin Square is a popular place for MPs to rent flats and apartments:

Scotland Yard said on Thursday it was appealing for evidence as enquiries centred on Dolphin Square estate, in central London, and other locations across London and the south of England, including military establishments. Detectives said they believed a witness who said he was abused by the VIP sex ring. Det Supt Ken McDonald, head of the inquiry, said of the witness called Nick: “I believe what Nick saying is credible and true”.

Google Dolphin Square, the focus of the police’s investigation into MPs who abused children.

Forty detectives are now investigating the case. Newspaper editors have since come forward to say that police and security forces served them with “D-Notices” years ago which prevented them from publishing allegations of sex abuse by politicians on the grounds of national security.

Jackie Malton, a former detective sergeant who investigated the death of an 8-year-old Vishal Mehrotra in 1981, has told The Telegraph she believes the crime may have been covered up to protect senior Westminster political figures. In that case, the father of Vishal Mehrotra has claimed that he passed to the police a tape recording of a phone call he received after his 8-year-old son was killed in which a male prostitute said the boy might have been abducted and murdered near the notorious Elm Guest House, a building nearby where Vishal went missing. Elm Guest House had been the focus of a police investigation into whether it was a base for child sex abusers.

An inquiry into the disappearance of a dossier that named alleged paedophile MPs has already proved inconclusive. In 1983, Leon Brittan, the former Home Secretary and member of Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet, was handed a 40-page dossier naming eight senior civil servants and politicians who were allegedly involved in a secret ring of paedophiles. And then the dossier … vanished.

