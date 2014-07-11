There Are Cops Outside LeBron's House In Ohio Waiting For Him To Make An Announcement

Tony Manfred

Free agent LeBron James can officially sign a new contract today.

As we continue to wait for him to choose between the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, there are police officers and other assorted people in vehicles outside his massive estate near Akron, Ohio.

LeBron isn’t there. He’s in Las Vegas hosting a basketball camp.

But according to some reports, the Akron police department was told to bolster its presence outside the home because LeBron was going to make an announcement today.

Fox Sports’ Sam Amico was told by a cop that they were expecting an announcement at 3:30 p.m. eastern, which came and went with no announcement:


An Akron Beacon-Journal reporter said the same thing:

There hasn’t been any announcement, but there are still media and other people at his house. Again, he’s in Nevada.





