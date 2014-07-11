There Are Cops Outside LeBron's House In Ohio Waiting For Him To Make An Announcement

Free agent LeBron James can officially sign a new contract today.

As we continue to wait for him to choose between the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, there are police officers and other assorted people in vehicles outside his massive estate near Akron, Ohio.

LeBron isn’t there. He’s in Las Vegas hosting a basketball camp.

But according to some reports, the Akron police department was told to bolster its presence outside the home because LeBron was going to make an announcement today.

To be more precise, no less than five police officers at LeBron James home. They were told to expect a 3:30 ET announcement.

— Sam Amico (@SamAmicoFSO) July 10, 2014

The source on 3:30 stuff isn’t some big secret by the way. It’s an Akron police officer. He repeated to me instructions from superiors.

— Sam Amico (@SamAmicoFSO) July 10, 2014

An Akron Beacon-Journal reporter said the same thing:

Bath police to increase patrols around LBJ’s home after 3 p. when annoucement is expected “tonight.” #KingJames

— PHIL TREXLER-ABJ (@PhilTrexler) July 10, 2014

