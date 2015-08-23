Police arrest three men over 7,000 ice deals in Melbourne drug raid

Photo: Getty Images.

A joint taskforce by the Australian Federal Police (AFP), Victoria Police and Customs have intercepted nearly 7,000 ice deals in Melbourne’s west.

Three men Wilson Dahn, 28, Emanuel Teah, 25 and Sehwhy Nipoe, 28, were arrested and charged with the importation of a marketable quantity of crystal methylamphetamine, more commonly known as ice.

All three men faced a hearing on Friday night and were remanded to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

“The seizure of this importation is a significant win for the community – this is 6,810 street deals which won’t contribute to the ongoing misery visited by crystal meth on users, their families and the community,” AFP Detective Superintendent Matt Warren said.

Joint task force ICARUS — made up of personnel from the AFP, Australian Border Force and Victoria Police — was formed in December and is responsible for intercepting a total of 206 kilograms worth of the drug with a street value of $42 million in its first three months.

In April, Prime Minister Tony Abbott deployed a national task force to tackle the growing use of crystal meth labelling it as “the worst drug scrounge that Australia has faced”.

“The propensity for violence, the propensity to subsequent, very serious mental illness, the propensity to disfigurement which ice produces means that this is a drug epidemic way beyond anything that we have seen before now,” said Abbott.

The federal government has also announced plans to establish a national “Dob in a Drug Dealer” hotline as well as using $18 million of criminal proceeds to help the Australian Crime Commission (ACC) fight ice abuse.

It is estimated that 160,000 Australians are addicted to methamphetamine, including ice.

