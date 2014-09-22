Police Arrest The Father Of Two Missing Brothers In Byron Bay Once Again

Byron Bay.

The father of two brothers missing since September 14 was arrested by police south of Byron Bay early this morning and charged with breaching bail conditions.

Jayden and Joseph Brady, aged 14 and 11, were last seen at a home in Tweed Heads about 3am that Sunday. Police believe they were taken by their father, Daniel Brady, despite a court order preventing access to the children. He was arrested last Monday, but refused to help police locate the boys.

Police believe they found a makeshift campsite used by the boys and their father in dense bushland south of Byron Bay last week and saw one of the boys run from the area, but they have still not been able to find the brothers.

Around 6.30am on Monday police patrolling Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park, south of Byron, arrested Brady walking along the roadway.

He was charged with breaching bail and refused bail by police to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Police say they continue to hold serious concerns for the welfare of two missing brothers and appealed for information.

Jayden is described as Caucasian, between 120cm to 140cm tall, with thin build, brown hair and eyes. Joseph is also Caucasian, between 120cm and 140cm tall, with thin build and brown hair.

Anyone who sees them or believes they know their whereabouts should ring Triple Zero ‘000’

