Police arrest second man over Easter murder of Leeton schoolteacher Stephanie Scott

Stephanie Scott.

A South Australian man was arrested this morning in relation to the murder of Stephanie Scott.

The 26-year-old schoolteacher was working at Leeton High School, in western New South Wales, on Easter Sunday when she vanished, just a week before she was due to be married. Her body was found in bushland north of Griffith a few days later.

Vincent Stanford, a 24-year-old school cleaner from Leeton, was arrested three days later and has since been charged with Scott’s murder and aggravated sexual assault.

NSW detectives assisted South Australian police in the arrest of a 24-year-old man in Forreston, in the Adelaide Hills, 40km from the capital, just before 7am today.

The 24-year-old man will appear before Mount Barker Magistrates Court today before extradition to NSW, where he is expected to be charged with being an alleged accessory after the fact in connection with the murder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.