Police arrest learner driver and instructor in Sydney because they were both on drugs

An image from the 1978 movie Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke. Paramount Pictures.

Police arrested a learner driver and his instructor in Camperdown in inner Sydney on Saturday night after a random drug test found they were both stoned.

About 11.50pm, officers were conducting random drug and breath testing on City Road when they pulled over a Renault sedan. The learner driver, a 21-year-old Marrickville man, and accompanying supervisor, a 52-year-old Rockdale man, returned negative readings on the RBT.

They were tested for drugs and gave a positive reading. The pair were arrested and after further testing, methamphetamines and/or THC were found in their systems.

They were both prohibited from driving and the samples have been sent for further testing.

The arrests come as NSW premier Mike Baird promised a tripling in the number of roadside random drug tests in the lead up to the March 28 state election.

