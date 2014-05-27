Police Arrest Former Detective Roger Rogerson Over Student's Alleged Murder

Disgraced detective Roger Rogerson in a 2009 photo promoting his book The Dark Side. Source: Facebook

Notorious former detective Roger Rogerson has been detained for questioning by Police in connection with the alleged murder of 20-year-old student Jamie Gao.

Following reports yesterday that he was in Queensland on a book tour, NSW detectives went to Rogerson’s Padstow Heights home this morning and led the 73-year-old away in handcuffs, taking him to Bankstown police station for questioning.

Rogerson’s lawyer Paul Kenny accused police of “Gestapo” tactics saying his client had agreed to hand himself in to police at noon.

Kenny said he would lodge a complaint against the police’s behaviour.

In a statement, NSW Police said they were not satisfied with the arrangements being proposed and “took an operational decision to arrest a 73-year-old man at his Padstow home”.

Police believe Jamie Gao was murdered last Tuesday in a drug deal that went wrong. It’s believed his body, wrapped in a tarpaulin and rope, was discovered by fishermen floating off the beach in Cronulla yesterday. A post-mortem is being held today.

Police have already charged former Sydney detective Glen McNamara, 55, with Gao’s murder.

It’s believed the former police officers were captured on CCTV meeting Gao in a storage shed, and then footage showed the student getting into a car belonging to one of his alleged killers.

