Across America, police violently arrested and shot less-lethal rounds at journalists covering George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests

Getty Images/Scott Olsen Police stand guard following a night of rioting sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This week, protests raged across America to protest the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Police have been firing tear gas and less-lethal projectiles at protestors, while protestors have been throwing bricks and bottles at them and lighting police vehicles on fire.

Business Insider has collected reports from multiple journalists arrested, beaten, or shot at by police at protests around the country.

One photojournalist in Minneapolis was shot by a projectile early Saturday morning, leaving her permanently blinded her in one eye.

In some instances, police officers appear to be targetting journalists even though they’re clearly part of the press.

Early Friday morning, police arrested a CNN reporter Omar Jimenez on live TV while he was covering protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Police arrested Jimenez, who is black, as well as a CNN producer and camera operator, even though Jimenez informed police officers that he was a reporter and was live on the air at the time of the arrest. Jimenez continued to report while police handcuffed him and led him away.

Jimenez and the other two journalists were released later that day, according to a tweet from the Minnesota State Patrol.

By Sunday morning, dozens of journalists across the country have been arrested, assaulted, or shot with less-lethal munitions, such as rubber bullets, while covering the Black Lives Matter protests that have erupted in cities across the country.

In many of these cases, journalists identified themselves before being arrested or shot at and appeared to have been targetted – though in other cases, journalists were caught up in a massive display of force by police against protests raging in cities across the nation.

In 2017, then-UN Human Rights Chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein warned that President Donald Trump’s anti-press rhetoric could trigger violence against journalists. And in 2019, a pro-Trump group released a video of a Fake Trump stabbing and shooting journalists. Late Thursday night, President Trump tweeted that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” a phrase that then-Miami Police Chief Walter Headly used when his officers killed three people during riots in 1968.

Here are the dozens of examples of violence against journalists during George Floyd protests across the US.

In Minneapolis, independent photojournalist Linda Tirado was permanently blinded in her left eye after being shot by a less-lethal projectile.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Hey folks, took a tracer found to the face (I think, given my backpack) and am headed into surgery to see if we can save my left eye<br><br>Am wisely not gonna be on Twitter while I’m on morphine<br><br>Stay safe folks <a href=”https://t.co/apZOyGrcBO”>pic.twitter.com/apZOyGrcBO</a></p>— Linda Tirado (@KillerMartinis) <a href=”https://twitter.com/KillerMartinis/status/1266618525600399361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 30, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Early Saturday morning, police shot independent photojournalist Linda Torado in the face with a less-lethal projectile, permanently blinding her in one eye. She tweeted that doctors won’t allow her to go back to work for six weeks, and that she sustained the injuries even though she was wearing goggles.

Police in Minneapolis shot at journalists with less-lethal rounds multiple times.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/cfJ6zf9J-v0″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

MSNBC’s Ali Veshi and his crew was shot by rubber bullets, while they reported live on Saturday as police shot tear gas and other projectiles at protestors. He told MSNBC anchor Joshua Johnson that the police attack was “unprovoked.”

“The has been no provocation, Joshua, there was nothing that happened whatsoever,” Veshi said on the air.

Police shot at and teargassed a wide range of reporters in Minneapolis, leaving deep purple bruises in their wake.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Minnesota State Patrol just fired tear gas at reporters and photographers at point blank range. <a href=”https://t.co/r7X6J7LKo8″>pic.twitter.com/r7X6J7LKo8</a></p>— Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) <a href=”https://twitter.com/mollyhf/status/1266911382613692422?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

LA Times reporter Molly Hennessy-Fiske was standing with other journalists when they were shot on Saturday evening.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Police in Minneapolis are firing on us (press) with rubber bullets. Our sound engineer John Marschitz was hit. He is OK. We were not standing within 500 feet of any protesters at the time, and we had credentials displayed and cameras out. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbsnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#cbsnews</a> <a href=”https://t.co/Ai6Qd8gLjz”>pic.twitter.com/Ai6Qd8gLjz</a></p>— Michael George (@MikeGeorgeCBS) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MikeGeorgeCBS/status/1266916104951214080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

CBS sound engineer John Marschitz was hit on Saturday with a rubber bullet while standing more than 500 feet from protestors and displaying credentials, Michael George, CBS corespondent said.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>CBC’s <a href=”https://twitter.com/OrmistonOnline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@OrmistonOnline</a> reports she was shot in the shoulder with a rubber bullet in Minneapolis. <br><br>She reports she and her camera operator were in a parking lot that had been cleared of protesters when she was shot. <br><br>And yet she delivers her live hit like a pro. <a href=”https://t.co/6yxhuSOO2U”>pic.twitter.com/6yxhuSOO2U</a></p>— Laura McQuillan (@mcquillanator) <a href=”https://twitter.com/mcquillanator/status/1266915485741993996?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

CBC’s Susan Ormiston was shot in the shoulder with a rubber bullet while standing in a parking lot that was already cleared of protestors.

Some officers pointed weapons at FiveThirtyEight’s Maggie Koerth. When she identified herself as press, one officer yelled back. “Shut up!”

Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth’s car was shot by less-lethal projectiles, shattering his car windows, while his colleague Chris Serres was teargassed, shot by a rubber bullet, and ordered to hit the ground at gunpoint twice.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”sv” dir=”ltr”>Polis sköt Expressens reporter med gummikula under kravallerna i USA • Flera medier utsatta.<a href=”https://t.co/tje6nxIanL”>https://t.co/tje6nxIanL</a></p>— Expressen (@Expressen) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Expressen/status/1266750400880877570?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 30, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Swedish journalist Nina Svanberg was shot in the upper thigh by a projectile, leaving a deep welt.

Police also detained and arrested multiple journalists covering the events in Minneapolis.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Just been detained and searched by <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Minneapolis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Minneapolis</a> Police. They cuffed my cameraman and our security but were respectful and have now let us go <a href=”https://twitter.com/9NewsAUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@9NewsAUS</a> <a href=”https://t.co/8ZYDk0D8gq”>pic.twitter.com/8ZYDk0D8gq</a></p>— Tim Arvier (@TimArvier9) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TimArvier9/status/1266969637817909250?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

An Australian camera crew was detained, searched and let go by police in Minneapolis on Saturday evening.

NBC News’s Simon Moya-Smith told Twitter that he was pepper-sprayed and then arrested after identifying himself as a reporter to three separate police officers.

Moya-Smith says that one cop told him “Roll on your side, Mr. Journalist,” while another noticed his press badge while putting him in a police car and shrugged.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>WCCO photojournalist records himself getting shot in the leg with a rubber bullet and arrested by state patrol <a href=”https://t.co/kPVn6SZU65″>pic.twitter.com/kPVn6SZU65</a></p>— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) <a href=”https://twitter.com/cjzero/status/1266921035800199170?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Tom Aviles, a photojournalist for local news station WCCO, was shot with a rubber bullet and arrested on Saturday night. He recorded the confrontation live.

Joan Gilbertson, his producer, was standing beside him and said that the police office told her, “You’ve been warned, or the same thing will happen to you. Or you’re next.”

In Louisville, police targeted a TV journalist and her camera crew with non-lethal projectiles. She screamed “I’ve been shot!”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>O. M. G. <br><br>LIVE on TV – Louisville police shooting rubber bullets at female reporter from local channel 3 NBC, then turn and shoot camera & cameraman. <br><br>Is this real life? <a href=”https://t.co/zyYqaz3QNi”>pic.twitter.com/zyYqaz3QNi</a></p>— James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) <a href=”https://twitter.com/JamesYoder/status/1266556652599345152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 30, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

WAVE 3 reporter Kaitlin Rust and photojournalist James Dobson were covering a protest in downtown Louisville on Friday night when a police officer shot them with what Lousiville Metro Police Department spokesperson Jessie Halladay said were likely pepper balls (paintballs filled with pepper spray).

The officer appeared to directly target them, as they were on the air. After being shot at, Rust yelled, “I’ve been shot! I’ve been shot!”

Halladay commented on the incident in a Saturday morning breifing.

“We believe it was one of our SRT officers; we are still trying to identify which officer,” Halladay said. “Targeting the media is not our intention. There was a lot going on last night, and to be fair to both the officer and to Kaitlin, we need to take a deeper look at what happened and what prompted that action.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Shortly before going live, police threw tear gas w/o warning. I got separated and ran out of instinct. I couldn’t breathe or see. A group of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Louisvilleprotest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Louisvilleprotest</a> protesters stopped to help me and poured baking soda solution in my eyes so I could see again. Thank you. <a href=”https://twitter.com/WDRBNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@WDRBNews</a> <a href=”https://t.co/PNDQwzQF6B”>pic.twitter.com/PNDQwzQF6B</a></p>— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SaraSideryWDRB/status/1266885032150536199?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

On Saturday evening, Sara Sidery, a reporter for Louisville’s local Fox affiliate was tearhassed without warning. Protestors poured a water and baking soda solution in her eyes to wash out the teargas.

In New York, at least two journalists were arrested by police on Saturday.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>NYPD violently arresting protestors, journalists. They rushed <a href=”https://twitter.com/DGisSERIOUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@DGisSERIOUS</a> and i with riot shields even though we were complying and credentialed. I think this might be <a href=”https://twitter.com/letsgomathias?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@letsgomathias</a> ? Would love if someone can confirm. <a href=”https://t.co/eLUqrNwQBI”>pic.twitter.com/eLUqrNwQBI</a></p>— Phoebe Leila Barghouty (@PLBarghouty) <a href=”https://twitter.com/PLBarghouty/status/1266922618122354690?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

NYPD officers charged at a group of journalists in Brookyln last night, beating and then arresting Huffington Post’s Chris Mathias.

Huffington Post and the publication’s union, organised under the Writers Guild of America, both strongly condemend the arrest.

A New York City Mayor’s Office spokesperson “apologised” to Huffington Post for what Mathias “experienced tonight.” Mathias as released at 1:00am on Sunday morning.

CNN’s Keith Boykin was arrested in Manhattan for filming a protest that took over the West Side Highway, near 96th Street. He was in police custody for six hours, and was charged for “walking on the highway” and “disorderly conduct – blocking vehicular traffic.”

Police shot at, threatened and beat journalists at protests across the country, from Philadelphia to Denver

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Last thing I saw before I got sprayed. I was even holding up “media” badge <a href=”https://t.co/XGNN32dl1v”>pic.twitter.com/XGNN32dl1v</a></p>— JC Reindl (@jcreindl) <a href=”https://twitter.com/jcreindl/status/1266925170192715782?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Multiple Detroit Free Press journalists were pepper-sprayed by the Detroit Police on Saturday night, according to senior news director Jim Schaefer. JC Reindl wrote on Twitter that he was holding up his press badge while he was pepper-sprayed.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Grazed by a rubber bullet while covering protests in Los Angeles. Police opened fire on protesters who hand their hands up outside CBS gate. <a href=”https://t.co/sAiG5q7193″>pic.twitter.com/sAiG5q7193</a></p>— Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SamBraslow/status/1266888617936355328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Los Angeles Magazine’s Samuel Braslow was shot by a rubber bullet as police fired projectiles at a group of protestors with their hands up.

Lexis-Olivier Ray, an independent photojournalist, told Twitter that he had been hit in the stomach by an LAPD officer after identifying himself as a journalist.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”und” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://t.co/Tg2sH37MFQ”>https://t.co/Tg2sH37MFQ</a></p>— Jonathan Ballew (@JCB_Journo) <a href=”https://twitter.com/JCB_Journo/status/1266897672545480706?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Freelance reporter Jonathan Ballew was pepper-sprayed in Chicago on Saturday by police while holding up a press pass and identifying himself as press.

In Denver, Denver Post photojournalist Hyoung Chang was hit twice by pepper balls on Friday evening. He told the paper that he believes he was targeted by a specific officer.

“If it was one shot, I can say it was an accident,” Chang told the paper. “I’m very sure it was the same guy twice. I’m very sure he pointed at me.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Police just fired off paintballs and tear gas.<br><br>Our photographer got hit four time and our camera got hit.<br><br>Luckily, I ducked and avoided getting struck.<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/denverprotests?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#denverprotests</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/DenverChannel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@DenverChannel</a> <a href=”https://t.co/8KstNp39HS”>pic.twitter.com/8KstNp39HS</a></p>— adigtv (@AdiGTV) <a href=”https://twitter.com/AdiGTV/status/1266554320717099008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 30, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

On Saturday, Denver police shot tear gas and pepper-balls at reporters for Denver’s ABC affiliate. Reporter Adi Guajardo said she was able to avoid the projectiles, but they their photographer four times and hit the camera at least once.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I just got hit with something fired by police who were standing at the Capitol. I was clearly with a photographer just after I went live with a large camera and light. Whatever they fired hit my backpack.</p>— Jeremy Jojola (@jeremyjojola) <a href=”https://twitter.com/jeremyjojola/status/1266945562957484032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The Denver police also hit a reporter for Denver’s NBC affiliate with some sort of projectile while he was wearing a NEWS9 hat.

In Washington DC, Philip Lews, an editor for the Huffington Post,was shot in the leg by rubber bullets.

In La Mesa, California, San Diego Union-Tribune’s Andrew Dyer was hit by multiple police projectiles while wearing a bright orange vest, identifying himself as press.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Philly police pin young black man to the ground with their knees, swat our field reporter with a baton for filming the scene.<br><br>"Beat it."<br><br>"I'm a journalist, sir!"<br><br>"I don't care what you are. Beat it." <a href=”https://t.co/llguNcdTlx”>pic.twitter.com/llguNcdTlx</a></p>— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) <a href=”https://twitter.com/UR_Ninja/status/1266913490301792257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

In Philadelphia, an unidentified journalist for media-collective Unicorn Riot that has been streaming footage of protests around the country, was swatted at by a police officer with a baton on camera while filming police pinning a black man to the ground with their knees.

The reporter identified themselves as a journalist, and a police officer responded, “I don’t care what you are. Beat it.”

