Police Are Searching For Disgraced Former Detective Roger Rogerson After A Sydney Student Was Kidnapped

Jamie Gao (Photo: NSW Police)

Police are searching for disgraced former detective Roger Rogerson in connection with the disappearance of 20-year-old Sydney student Jamie Gao.

Authorities believe Gao was kidnapped and murdered after he was last seen entering a white car after speaking with two man in Padstow last week.

According to The ABC police have arrested one man named Glen McNamara and are now seeking the former detective Rogerson, who is believed to be interstate. McNamara, who according to Nine News is also a former Kings Cross police officer, has been charged with murder and drug offences.

Rogerson, now aged in his early 70’s, spent three years in jail during the 1990’s after he was convicted for conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

He became an infamous figure during the 1980’s — a period in which he earned the nickname Roger “The Dodger” — through his connections to underworld crime figures.

Police at the weekend said they suspected Gao was killed after he became involved in a situation that was “over his head”. His own car was found near the place of his last sighting, with his phone, wallet and keys.

