Police are conducting raids across Sydney, including Olympic Park, over underworld shootings

Photo: Getty Images

A police operation is underway in Sydney, with officers raiding multiple areas including Olympic Park.

Early reports suggest at least one person has been arrested.

7News has footage of the heavy police presence at the Homebush location, and has linked the raids with gang violence.

Earlier this month a police taskforce was established to tackle the rise in underworld shootings in Sydney, with eight execution-style shootings in the city since June 2015.

Strike Force Osprey is being run by detectives from the State Crime Command and led by the Homicide Squad.

More to come.

