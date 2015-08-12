Police are hunting a man who triggered a lockdown at a Sydney high school

A police operation is underway at a Sydney high school after a staff member was challenged by a teacher on school grounds.

There were earlier reports that the man had been carrying a gun.

Sydney Boys High School, near Moore Park between Cleveland and South Dowling Streets, was placed into lockdown for a short period of time until the safety of all students and teachers could be assured.

News Limited reports that some students congregated in a nearby park after police told them to “drop everything and go”.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Business Insider that a police operation began just after 2pm today after reports that an armed man was seen leaving the school.

“The school has been put into lockdown as a precaution,” he said, “all children at the school are accounted for. There are no reports of injuries.”

The man was later seen leaving the school grounds. Police from Surry Hills Local Area Command continue to search for him.

He is described as being 20-years-old, 175cm tall with short dark hair and was wearing light blue jeans, a white shirt and a pair of hiking or work boots.

The man was carrying a grey shopping bag when last seen.

Police have now confirmed that at no time was a firearm sighted.

Sydney Boys High School

Public transport in the area is being diverted.

Some buses diverting away from #ClevelandSt Moore Park via Dacey Ave and #Southdowlingst -police operation. 3 stops missed in each direction — Buses Info (@BusesInfo) August 12, 2015

Some buses in Moore Park delayed up to 15 mins but no longer diverting away from #ClevelandSt after police operation. — Buses Info (@BusesInfo) August 12, 2015

There are unconfirmed reports that two men with bags have been taken into custody by tactical response teams.

Approximately 1200 students attend the school.

The school is surrounded Moore Park showground, Sydney Cricket Ground and the Eastern Distributor Motorway – one of the busiest freeways in Sydney.

Photo: Google Maps.

More to come.

