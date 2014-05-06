Police Are Calling For Images Of The James Packer Brawl That Are In Every Major Australian Tabloid Newspaper

James Packer and David Gyngell on Sunday

Police have launched an investigation after James Packer and David Gyngell’s punch up in Bondi at the weekend, calling for witnesses, or anyone with images of the incident to come forward.

“Eastern Suburbs Local Area Command has commenced an investigation into an incident that occurred about 2pm Sunday on Sir Thomas Mitchell Road near the intersection of Campbell Parade at Bondi Beach,” a spokesman told Fairfax.

“Police have not yet received an official complaint but have appealed to any one who witnessed, or has vision or images of the incident, to contact Eastern Suburbs LAC on 9369 9899.”

News Corp Australia purchased photos of the fight for $200,000, and ran them across several pages in all its major metropolitan dailies, such as The Daily Telegraph in Sydney, The Courier-Mail in Queensland and the NT news in the Northern Territory.

Earlier reports had said police were not investigating, as no complaint had been made, despite the brawl occurring outside Packer’s house in a highly-visible area of Bondi.

The two friends went at each other after Packer found Gyngell waiting outside his house on Sunday. Media reports have said a misunderstanding over a television van parked by an off-duty cameraman may have been the cause of the fight.

Packer, it has been suggested, may have thought a TV crew from Channel Nine was waiting for him, following the publication of an interview with supermodel Miranda Kerr in a Sunday newspaper, who denied she and the media mogul were ever in a romantic relationship.

