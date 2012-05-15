UPDATE: The Mysterious White Powder Found At ESPN Was Sheet Rock

Photo: John Athayde/Flickr

According to NBC Connecticut, police are investigating a “white powder” found in the mail room at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn.Employees who were exposed to the white powder are being “decontaminated.”



From NBC:

This comes after some local schools last week received letters with white powder. One of those letters said al-Qaida “is back.”

We’ll post more when it becomes available.

UPDATE:

The mysterious white powder turned out to be sheet rock, all is clear.

