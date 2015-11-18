Police are hunting for guys driving motorised picnic tables on the streets of Perth

Motorised picnic tables spotted via CCTV. Image: WA Police

First it was motorised eskies.

Now motorised picnic tables have started appearing on Perth Streets.

The unusual vehicles, carrying four to five people, were spotted via CCTV on streets near Scarborough Beach.

And now police are hunting them down.

“Police are concerned for the safety of those riding on the tables with no protective clothing, especially when on roads alongside motor vehicles,” a spokesman said.

“There are overall safety concerns particularly if a traffic incident was to occur, resulting in the persons subjecting themselves to potential injury.”

According to Police, the tables are vehicles and anyone using them could face charges including driving an unlicensed vehicle, driving an unroadworthy vehicle and drink driving.

Police are working closely with the City of Stirling council to review CCTV footage to identify those involved.

Motorised eskies started appearing on roads around Australia this year but the craze faded after police in Victoria and South Australia started charging the riders with driving unregistered vehicles.

Image: WA Police

