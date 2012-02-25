Police Are Hunting For A Texas Woman Who Allegedly Performed Illegal Boob Jobs At Her Hair Salon

Not the stylist in question

Photo: Flickr/aprillyn77

Police in Tyler, Texas are looking for a woman who performed illegal breast implant injections with an unknown substance in her hair salon, CBS Houston reports.Carmel Foster, who owns Queen Divas Hair Salon and Spa, allegedly gave injections to multiple women and is being apprehended for practicing medicine without a licence.



One of Foster’s victims was reportedly admitted to a hospital after a February 15 surgery. A police officer told CBS Houston that “her chest was swollen, and she was complaining of a lot of pain.”

