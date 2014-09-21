Police Appeal For Help Identifying Man After Sydney Hospitals Were Threatened By Hoax Calls

Have you seen this man?

Police have released this image of a person they want to speak to after multiple hoax calls were made to hospitals across Sydney last week.

Officers have been investigating the threatening calls, which were made between 2pm and 3pm on Monday 15 September 2014.

The person depicted in the image is using a telephone box on Barker Road, Randwick, near the intersection of Botany Road, between 2pm and 3pm last Monday. He is described as Caucasian appearance, aged between 25 and 35, about 170cm to 180cm tall and medium build.

Officers would like to speak to anyone with information about the incident or who witnessed the telephone box being used to contact Crime Stoppers.

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident, adding that hoax threats made will be investigated and those responsible charged.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

