Police Appeal For Help After Man Dies On Sydney Beach

Police are appealing for information after a man’s body was found near Clovelly today.

Children were playing on rocks at Gordons Bay when they located an injured man around 12.45pm on Monday. They alerted their father, who contacted police.

Ambulance paramedics attended a short time later and located a man, believed to be aged between 50 and 60 years, with severe head injuries; however he died at the scene.

Police believe the man was walking along a track beside a cliff face when he slipped and fell onto rocks below.

The man’s identity is still to be confirmed, however he was found wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, chequered grey shorts and a backpack.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity, or who may have seen the man leading up to his death, is urged to come forward and contact Maroubra Police Station.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

