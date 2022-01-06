Police accused a Capitol riot suspect of driving drunk and killing a mother in a wrong-way car crash while out on bond

Emily Hernandez holds a sign from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office on January 6, 2021. US Department of Justice

Police allege a Capitol riot suspect drove drunk and killed a mother in a car crash on Wednesday night.

Emily Hernandez was out on a personal recognizance bond for charges in connection with the insurrection.

Hernandez now faces a DUI charge over the deadly crash.

Police alleged a suspect in the Capitol riot out on bond drove drunk on Wednesday night and killed a young mother in a car crash, according to a traffic crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities accused Emily Hernandez, 22, of “traveling the wrong direction” on a highway in Franklin, Missouri, about 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hernandez allegedly struck a Buick SUV traveling in the opposite direction, according to the crash report.

A passenger in the Buick, 32-year-old Victoria Wilson, was pronounced dead by emergency responders soon after the crash.

Both Hernandez and the driver of the car, Wilson’s husband, were hospitalized with serious injuries, the crash report states.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wilson was a mother to two adolescent boys and was a home healthcare aide.

Wilson and her husband were returning from celebrating her wedding anniversary at the time of the fatal crash.

Following the accident, authorities charged Hernandez with “driving while intoxicated resulting in death of another, driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury, excessive BAC [Blood Alcohol Content],” according to police records.

Hernandez’s attorney, Ethan Corlija, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Corlija told KMOV4 that Hernandez underwent surgery after the accident but declined to speak about her drunk driving charges.

“The exact circumstances of the accident are unclear,” he said. “It’s unfortunate. I am heartbroken for the others involved.”

Hernandez was one of more than 700 people who have been charged in connection to the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. Prosecutors say images from the insurrection captured her holding a piece of a broken sign from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office.

She was placed on a personal recognizance bond in February, and according to her federal court docket, she is scheduled to plead guilty to one of the charges on Monday.