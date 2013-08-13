Investigators Believe Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Helped Hide Evidence

AP Shayanna Jenkins

Police believe Shayanna Jenkins helped hide evidence during the Aaron Hernandez murder investigation,

according to court documents obtained by the Hartford Courant.

The documents allege that Jenkins took some sort of box out of Hernandez’s basement, put it in her truck, drove away and then returned to the house with the trunk empty 35 minutes later on the day after Odin Lloyd’s body was found.

Police also say they have “cryptic” text messages between Hernandez and Jenkins from right before she left with the box.

According to the prosecution’s timeline of what allegedly happened the night of Lloyd’s death, Hernandez and his two associates went into the basement and turned off the home security system right after the murder.

One handgun was recovered. But what police believe was the murder weapon — a .45-calibre handgun that Hernandez was allegedly seen holding the night of Lloyd’s death — has not been recovered.

Over the past few weeks investigators have searched multiple residences and a lake for the weapon, but have been unable to find it. They also searched a storage unit in Jenkins’ name.

