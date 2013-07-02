Police Say Aaron Hernandez Punched Out A Bar Employee When He Was Playing At Florida

Aaron Hernandez allegedly punched a bar employee from behind and ruptured his eardrum when he was 17-years old, according to a police report obtained by the Wall Street Journal.



Police recommended felony battery charges, the WSJ reports, but he wasn’t charged and it’s uncleared how the case played out.

According to the report, Hernandez ordered two drinks at a bar called The Swamp in Gainesville, Florida when he was a football player at the University of Florida in 2007. When Hernandez refused to pay for the drinks, he was escorted out by an employee named Michael Taphorn.

After the two yelled at each other outside, Hernandez allegedly punched Taphorn in the side of the head as he was headed back inside the bar. The next day, Taphorn went to the doctor and found out that his eardrum as burst.

A state attorney general told the WSJ that they couldn’t talk about the case because it involved a juvenile.

Hernandez’s past has been a major talking point since he was charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd.

