Connecticut Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Riding Bike, Blames It On Hoodie-Wearing Gang

Back in May, Wendell Docteur,

told Stratford, Conn. policethat he was riding his bicycle down the street when he was confronted by six men in hoodies.

According to Docteur, the men robbed him and shot him in the leg, before they ran off yelling, “North End, North End” — apparently a reference to a Bridgeport gang.

While Connecticut does have a growing gang problem, authorities felt something about the story didn’t add up.

The Connecticut Post reports that police noticed inconsistencies with Docteur’s story — most importantly that they could only find an exit hole in his pants. If there was only an exit hole in the pants, how did the bullet hit Docteur’s leg?

Under pressure from police, Docteur eventually confessed that he had shot himself in the leg while riding a bike with a gun in his waistband. He also said isn’t sure where the handgun that he accidentally shot himself with is now.

Docteur has now been charged with making a false statement, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and failure to report a lost firearm, according to the Post.

