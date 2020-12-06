The Polestar 1 is a $155,000 head-turner with gold seat belts and a crystal shifter — tour its best features

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

The Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid coupe that produces a claimed 619 horsepower.

It looks great from the outside, but it also has wonderful details if you look at it up close.

Some of its best features include gold brake callipers and a crystal gear selector.

There’s plenty to appreciate on the gorgeous 2020 Polestar 1. Not only is the entire car beautiful, but it also has plenty of eye-catching details that set it apart from everything else.

The 1 is the first car from Geely’s new EV brand, Polestar. It’s a plug-in hybrid coupe that’s positioned as the brand’s $US155,000 halo model. That price includes all options except one: matte exterior paint, which is an extra $US5,000. My loaner did not have that.

Scroll on to see the best and most tasteful features of the Polestar 1. And once you’ve done that, be sure to check out our review!

The Polestar 1 is a 619-horsepower, plug-in hybrid coupe.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

It starts at $US155,000. Matte paint is an additional $US5,000.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

There’s gold detailing everywhere, including on the brake callipers and the tire valve caps.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

And the seatbelts are gold, too.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

The wheels are two-tone.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

The wing mirrors are almost completely bezel-free, which improves aerodynamics.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

The door handles lie flush with the body when the car is locked.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

This pretty silver trim runs along the windows.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

The exterior is pretty badge-free, except for this subtle Polestar logo.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

And this understated sticker near the wing mirror.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

The front wheels are powered by a 2.0-litre supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

The rear wheels are powered by two electric motors.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

Combined, the two give the Polestar 1 a claimed combined power output of 619 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

And you can plug it in to charge the battery.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

The 1’s main body parts are extensively made from carbon fibre-reinforced polymer.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

It helps cut the weight down by 500 pounds, though the 1 still weighs close to 5,200 pounds.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

You can see a lot of carbon fibre detailing in the interior. On the door cards, for example.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

On the dashboard.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

And in the door sills.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

There are five driving modes, depending on what you want the car to do.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

The horizontal air vents frame the centre infotainment screen nicely.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

The shift lever is see-through crystal.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

The rear seats are tight.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

But they feature this cool bit of trim that lights up in the dark.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

Even the rearview mirror is bezel-free.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

The centre overhead console features this strange protrusion that seems like its only function is to beam the car’s logo onto its own roof.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

The roof is just one big piece of glass.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

It lets in a lot of light and makes the cabin very airy and bright during the day.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

The seats remain comfortable over long distances.

Polestar 2020 Polestar 1.

Polestar will only build 1,500 1s over a three-year production run. They will be rare sights.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Polestar 1.

