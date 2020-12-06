The Polestar 1 is a $155,000 head-turner with gold seat belts and a crystal shifter — tour its best features

- The Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid coupe that produces a claimed 619 horsepower.
- It looks great from the outside, but it also has wonderful details if you look at it up close.
- Some of its best features include gold brake callipers and a crystal gear selector.
There’s plenty to appreciate on the gorgeous 2020 Polestar 1. Not only is the entire car beautiful, but it also has plenty of eye-catching details that set it apart from everything else.
The 1 is the first car from Geely’s new EV brand, Polestar. It’s a plug-in hybrid coupe that’s positioned as the brand’s $US155,000 halo model. That price includes all options except one: matte exterior paint, which is an extra $US5,000. My loaner did not have that.
Scroll on to see the best and most tasteful features of the Polestar 1. And once you’ve done that, be sure to check out our review!
There’s gold detailing everywhere, including on the brake callipers and the tire valve caps.
And the seatbelts are gold, too.
The wheels are two-tone.
The wing mirrors are almost completely bezel-free, which improves aerodynamics.
The door handles lie flush with the body when the car is locked.
This pretty silver trim runs along the windows.
The exterior is pretty badge-free, except for this subtle Polestar logo.
And this understated sticker near the wing mirror.
The front wheels are powered by a 2.0-litre supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
The rear wheels are powered by two electric motors.
Combined, the two give the Polestar 1 a claimed combined power output of 619 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.
And you can plug it in to charge the battery.
The 1’s main body parts are extensively made from carbon fibre-reinforced polymer.
It helps cut the weight down by 500 pounds, though the 1 still weighs close to 5,200 pounds.
You can see a lot of carbon fibre detailing in the interior. On the door cards, for example.
On the dashboard.
And in the door sills.
There are five driving modes, depending on what you want the car to do.
The horizontal air vents frame the centre infotainment screen nicely.
The shift lever is see-through crystal.
The rear seats are tight.
But they feature this cool bit of trim that lights up in the dark.
Even the rearview mirror is bezel-free.
The centre overhead console features this strange protrusion that seems like its only function is to beam the car’s logo onto its own roof.
The roof is just one big piece of glass.
It lets in a lot of light and makes the cabin very airy and bright during the day.
The seats remain comfortable over long distances.
Polestar will only build 1,500 1s over a three-year production run. They will be rare sights.
