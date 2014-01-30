Polemicist Andrew Bolt Declares Himself 'Indigenous' And Accuses PM Of Destroying Nation By Recognising Aborigines In Constitution

I’m as Australian as Andrew…

Provocative Melbourne columnist Andrew Bolt has done it again, starting his Herald-Sun column today with the claim “I am an indigenous Australian” and warning that Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s plan to recognise Aboriginal Australians in the Constitution is “the path to apartheid”.

Mr Bolt, who was born in Adelaide to Dutch immigrant parents, goes on to declare “Australia is now under severe threat” due to the Prime Minister and in a series of increasingly alarmist pronouncements, often in quotation marks, says it’s socially dangerous, is racism and racial division and the move will permanently divide the nation.

You can read the column here.

