Pole Dancing Lessons And Mexican Food: Here's What People Are Really Buying On LivingSocial

LivingSocial just released an infographic based on Q2 daily deal purchases.



Users reside primarily in New York, California and DC; users in the southwest buy the most deals.

What’s more surprising is what people are buying.

More users bought pole dancing lessons than gym passes. Mexican food vouchers were more popular than pizza deals.

Here’s the infographic:

Photo: LivingSocial via AllThingsD

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.