UPDATE: Amazingly, the fire was pout out with no casualties according to NBCNews.



Via RT… a massive skyscraper (the Polat Tower) is ablaze in Istanbul.

According to NBC, the building is 42 stories, and located in a central business district of Istanbul.

Some people are believed to be trapped inside.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.