Now Polaroid Is Trying To Compete With GoPro

Polaroid has a new GoPro competitor called the Polaroid Cube, and you can pre-order the tiny camera today, according to Engadget.

The Polaroid Cube features a 124° wide-angled lens for capturing 1080p HD video, and the water resistant and shockproof housing means you can use the Cube just like you would a GoPro. There’s even a magnet in the camera’s base for attaching it to metal objects.

The Cube is tiny, just 35mm tall, and Polaroid has announced a host of mounting accessories from straps to tripods to waterproof helmet mounts that will be available later this month.

You can pre-order the Polaroid Cube starting at $US100 over at Photojojo, or see what the Cube looks like in action below.

