Polaroid Camera Scraps Snapped Up For $88 Million

Polaroid has a new owner: Private equity firm Knight’s Bridge Capital Partners and partners have bought the rights to the iconic instant camera company for $87.6 million. Knight’s Bridge’s partners include Hilco Consumer Capital and Gordon Brothers Brands.

StockTwits cofounder (and SAI investor) Howard Lindzon is a partner at Knight’s Bridge, and he’s already taking suggestions on Twitter. “i just had a sweet polaroid momemt. BTW – send me your licensing ideas as we will not be operating the company and looking for partners.”

