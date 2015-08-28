Poland: Please stop looking for that ghost Nazi train full of gold

Screengrab Underground train found in tunnel in Polish town of Walbrzych.

Poland has

Screengrab Not the Nazi train everyone is talking about.

“I’m certain the train exists, but it might contain dangerous materials from World War Two,” said Piotr Zuchowski, Poland’s head of national heritage.

“There’s a huge probability that the train is booby-trapped,”he added.

The Polish government said “foragers” have become active near the town of Walbrzych in Poland where the 500-foot long train was reportedly found in an underground tunnel.

“This is an appeal for any further investigations to be put on hold until we have finished the necessary official procedures relating to securing the site,” Zuchowski said.

According to local folklore, the train is believed to have vanished in 1945 with loot from the German town Breslau, now Polish and called Wroclaw.

