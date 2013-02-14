Here's Poland Spring's Official Facebook Response To Marco Rubio's Awkward Water Guzzling

Poland Spring got the biggest surprise product placement the water company could hope for when Sen. Marco Rubio awkwardly guzzled a mini bottle in the middle of his State of the Union response.



Awkward Rubio drink vine.co/v/bvEnPmub7Lr — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 13, 2013

“Watergate” immediately went viral and Poland Spring began trending on Twitter.

And Rubio wasn’t the only one to embrace the meme by tweeting out a photo of the famous water bottle.

Photo: Twitter @marcorubio

Embracing the spirit of Oreo’s immediate social media response to the power outage during the Super Bowl, Poland Spring decided to do a Facebook response to its instant fame.

Photo: Facebook / Polish Spring

If you want to be successful in the digital age, you need to be quick on your feet. Poland Spring posted the photo the day after Rubio’s speech, so some might argue that even this response rate was too slow. The Oreo’s tweet came mere minutes after the blackout. The fact that it was first helped it stand out among many other brands’ related tweets.

What do you think of Poland Spring’s response?

