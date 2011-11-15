This Crazy Video, Shot With A DIY Helicopter, Gives An Amazing Bird's Eye View Of Riots In Poland

This video, apparently shot with a homemade camera/helicopter hybrid, gives an stunning yet eerie view of the riots that occurred in Poland last week and saw 210 arrested and 46 charged.
YouTube user latajacakamera has a number of other videos made using the camera/helicopter that are well worth checking out.
We’re trying to find out some more about this, send an email if you know more.
(h/t @RobinSloan, @Greatdismal)
