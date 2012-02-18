Poland Considers Raising Retirement Age To Save The Country

Photo: Flickr/Xavier Donat

Polish prime minister Donal Tusk upset a lot of people this week when he suggested raising Poland’s retirement age to 67, reports Tomas Vasilko for SME.



The increase from the current retirement age of 65 for men and 60 for women, would come about incrementally, with Polish workers entering into retirement three months later each year. At this rate, men would retire at 67 in 2020 and women in 2040.

Currently, even as the country’s pension fund faces a €1 billion shortage (about $1.3 billion), 85 per cent of Poles are against the retirement age increase.

