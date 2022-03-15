Polish prime minister says ‘future of us all hangs in the balance’ after traveling to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy

The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia meet in Kyiv on Tuesday. Mateusz Morawiecki / Twitter

Poland’s Prime Minister issued a grave warning after meeting with European leaders in Kyiv.

The “future of us all hangs in the balance,” Mateusz Morawiecki said of Europe’s security.

Morawiecki and the leaders of the Czech Republic, and Slovenia were set to meet with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

As Russia’s assault on Ukraine nears the three-week mark, Poland’s Prime Minister issued a grave warning: The future of Europe is at stake.

“It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance,” Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted after meeting with European leaders in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Morawiecki added: “It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here that freedom fights against the world of tyranny.”

Morawiecki, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša traveled to Ukraine on Tuesday on behalf of the European Union Council to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Morawiecki wrote that the European Union supports Ukraine, and that Zelenskyy’s government can “count on the help of its friends.”

“Ukraine is an European country,” Janša tweeted on Tuesday. “Every path in [Ukraine] is an European path. Soon, it will be an #EU path, too.”

Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia are all EU member countries, as well as allies through the NATO defensive pact. Zelenskyy applied to join the EU on February 28, and has repeatedly appealed for NATO assistance for help defending against Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskyy, however, has since cooled on his NATO stance during a meeting on Tuesday.

“It is clear that Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We understand that. We are adequate people,” Zelenskyy told leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force on Tuesday.

He continued: “For years, we have heard about the supposedly open door, but we have also heard that we should not enter, and this is true and we must admit it.”