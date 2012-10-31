Polish Newspaper Reports Explosives Found At Scene Of 2010 Plane Crash That Killed President

Photo: AP

In 2010, the plane that was carrying Polish President Lech Kaczynski crashed into trees in Russia. Kaczynski died in the crash, along with over 100 others.Since that point, a number of wild theories have gone around about the crash. Was it really just an accident? Leaked Stratfor emails suggested that Russia may have deliberately sought to delay the flight as a snub to the Polish President — Kaczynski was flying into the country to attend a memorial for the Katyn Massacre (a horrific World War II incident where hundreds of Polish prisoners were killed by their Russian guards) and had angered Moscow by supporting Georgia in the short Russia-Georgia war of 2008.



New reports in Polish media suggest something even darker. Earlier today, daily business newspaper Rzeczpospolita published a report that said the investigation had found signs of TNT and nitroglycerin on the remains of the plane specifically on the wings and in the cabin, including on 30 seats.

The report, which did not cite any sources, has caused huge controversy. However, Rzeczpospolita was soon forced to backtrack, later issuing an editors note that said that TNT and nitroglycerine were not found. What had instead been found was “high ionized components”, which may indicate an explosive but are not conclusive.

The editor’s note did ask why the news of the ionized components had been kept secret.

Current Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has pledged to investigate. Two official reports, one Russian and one Polish, both failed to find explosives at the site, the WSJ reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.