A Polish Military Prosecutor Shot Himself In The Head Immediately After Giving A News Conference

Earlier today Mikolaj Przybyl, a Polish military prosecutor, shot himself in the head after a press conference defending a military investigation into media leaks, the BBC reports.



The leaks were related to the plane crash that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski in 2010.

Przybyl had just told reporters:

“During my entire service as a civilian and later military prosecutor, I have never brought shame to the Republic of Poland and I will protect the honour of an officer of the Polish armed forces and prosecution. Thank you, please give me a five-minute break, I need to rest.”

He then asked reporters to leave the room before a loud noise was heard, and he was discovered bleeding profusely from the head.

Przybyl is now said to be conscious and in a good condition.

This video below shows the incident on a camera left running in the room (PLEASE NOTE: while there is no graphic footage in the video, it may still be upsetting for some viewers):

