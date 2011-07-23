One Million People Have Left Poland Since It Joined The EU

Photo: AP

Since joining the EU in 2004, Poland’s population has dropped over 1 million, according to the latest estimates reported by The Telegraph.Poland’s population has dropped from 38 million to 36 million, and experts now think many will not return.



Instead, they are taking advantage of free labour laws to take jobs overseas.

“These are people that are already settled. They have jobs and they’ve set up families, and they don’t have any intention of leaving,” Professor Krystyna Iglicka, a demographer at the Warsaw Centre for International Relations, told the Telegraph.

Warsaw Business Journal writes:

Poles are reportedly succeeding abroad: improving their education and opening their own businesses. And they don’t see any changes in Poland that would encourage them to return.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.