WATCH: Crazy Polish Thrill-Seekers Jump Into Big, Dark, Scary Pit Of Doom

Nick Jardine

Hats off to this group of Polish daredevils who spent four days underground exploring an abandoned Czech gold mine to prepare for a series of crazy bungee jumps into the abyss. 

According to Fogonazos.es, the team carried out 36 jumps into a huge black hole in the mine. At 78-meters high and only lasting four seconds, it may not be the world’s highest bungee jump, but the location may well make it one of the scariest. 

(h/t Gizmodo)

 WATCH:

