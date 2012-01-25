WATCH: Polish Town Understandably Upset As Blood Bubbles Out Of Sewer

In a scene right out of a horror movie, blood was seen streaming out onto the street from under manhole covers in the Polish town of Koscierzyna, The Telegraph reports.



An investigation determined that the blood had come from a nearby meat processing plant, and had seeped onto streets because of a blocked drain, according to a local Polish TV station. Police said the matter was under investigation.

Understandably, local residents were in shock at the puddles of blood forming on the side of the road, especially because of the health and environmental implications, given there was a local market and two schools in the area, according to The Telegraph. Residents also questioned how blood from a meat processing plant had managed to escape untreated.

The blood has now been cleaned off the streets, thankfully.

