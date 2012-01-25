Despite Anonymous Hack Attacks, Poland Looks Set To Continues Plans For Controversial Copyright Law

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty

For a while it looked like the weekend’s large scale attack on the Polish governmental websites could be working.”Dear Polish government, we will continue to disrupt and interfere with your government official websites until the 26th. Do not pass ACTA.” tweeted @AnonymousWiki on Sunday, referring to the ACTA bill that seeks to harmonize international copyright law and critics have compared to US proposals SOPA and PIPA.



Government spokesman Pawel Gras demured at first, claiming that the trouble with the website was “just the result of huge interest in the sites of the prime minister and parliament”, the BBC reports. By Monday the government seemed to have admit it had a problem and debated their stance.

However, according to reports today in the Warsaw Business Journal, Poland will sign the document as planned on Thursday, before sending it to parliament to be ratified.

Does Anonymous have more up its sleeve? Perhaps — later on Sunday the same account as before tweeted “We have dox files and leaked documentations on many Poland officials, if ACTA is passed, we will release these documents.”

This could get interesting.

