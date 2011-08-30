Politics In 60 Seconds

Photo: Flickr/Michael Gil

Good morning. Here’s the news:1. For millions of Americans, the recession has become a way of life. They work week-to-week, job-to-job, doing what they can to stay afloat. Their standard of living steadily erodes.



2. US consumer spending rebounded in July as Americans bought cars and trucks and other long-lasting items. Disposable incomes rose.

3. The Wall Street Journal reports: “Alan Krueger, President Barack Obama’s pick to head the White House Council of Economic Advisers, will likely serve as an administration advocate for more aggressive government intervention to revive job growth.”

4. Texas Governor Rick Perry Republican said yesterday that no new economic stimulus is needed to “get America working again.” He declined to give specifics about how his plan to jump start the nation’s economy would create jobs.

5. According to a new poll, Governor Perry has opened up a substantial (27%-14%) lead over former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney among Republicans nationally.

6. There will be five 2012 GOP presidential candidates’ debates in quick succession after labour Day. The Romney campaign thinks that these and other forces will slow down the Perry juggernaut. We’re of the view that they could just as easily accelerate Perry’s momentum.

7. The Wall Street Journal reports: “European politicians signaled Tuesday that there is no quick fix to the row over Finland’s insistence on receiving collateral for taking part in Greece’s second bailout, even as the European Commission insisted talks were yielding progress.”

8. The Washington Post reports: “European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet and European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said banks within the 17-nation euro currency zone have been steadily raising the amount of capital set aside as a cushion against losses and will not face the sort of cash crunch that helped trigger the recession in 2008.”

9. Hans-Olaf Henkel argues that the eurozone must create two currencies; one for the strong economies and one for the weak. Mr. Henkel, it might be said, is calling for the Geuro and the Euro.

10. WikiLeaks has posted nearly 134,000 leaked diplomatic cables on the web in the last week. The New York Times reports: “A sampling of the documents showed that the newly published cables included the names of some people who had spoken confidentially to American diplomats and whose identities were marked in the cables with the warning “strictly protect.”” Publication raises the acute concern that no one in their right mind will speak confidentially with US diplomats in the future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.