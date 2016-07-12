People are going nuts over these Pokémon songs thanks to the popularity of 'Pokémon Go'

The reign of “

Pokémon Go” seems to know no bounds.

People are using the app, in which users search for virtual Pokémon in their real-life physical environments, more than other popular apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat. And now their love of the game is extending to other platforms.

Spotify says that streams of the “Pokémon” theme song, “Gotta Catch ‘Em All,” have increased 362% globally in the past week, while overall streams of Pokémon songs on Spotify have more than tripled.

The top five most-streamed tracks on Spotify right now are also all Pokémon-related. Following “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” is “Pokerap,” which names 151 Pokémon (CollegeHumor updated it to more than 700 Pokémon). The final three spots go to “Pokemon Johto,” “Go Pokemon Go,” and “I Want to Be a Hero.”

For your listening pleasure. Be the best like no one ever was:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

